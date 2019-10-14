SPONSORED: Enjoy a Spooktacular October holiday at the Trinity Centre

Looking for a way to keep the kids occupied this October holiday? Luckily the Trinity Centre has planned some frightful fun for all ages!

The centre is bringing back its #TrinityHorror event on Saturday 26th October, including a fancy dress competition, a big trick or treat trail and entertainment between 11am and 3pm.

The children’s costume competition – which always proves popular – will see a winner from each age category win a £50 voucher for a Trinity store of their choice (plus some other Halloween treats!).

Children aged 0 – 7 should attend the centre at 12pm and children aged 7+ should attend at 1.00pm to take part.

Linda Stewart, General Manager commented: “We have ran this competition in the past and it’s fantastic to be able to bring it back this year. Halloween is a popular time of year for everyone and this year we have entertainment that the whole family can enjoy!”

Also on the #TrinityHorror event line-up is the Trinity Centre’s Big Trick or Treat Trail, which is brand new for 2019.

Gather up your little monsters, grab a beastly bucket from the desk near the Trinity graveyard and join in. Just take a trip around the mall and look out for the stickers on the shop windows that let you know they’re taking part, head to a till point and play trick or treat for some sweet treats.

It’s a really safe (and fun!) way to join in this Halloween tradition, and will be running between 11am and 3pm and whilst stocks last.

Frightfully fun activities

As well as the #TrinityHorrer event on 26th October, you can also explore the Trinity Graveyard (outside Greggs and Trespass) from Monday 14th October.

Don’t forget to share your snaps with the centre by using @trinityaberdeen #TrinityHorror for your chance to win some ghoulish prizes.

Not only that, there’ll be a Kidsize open on the 16th, 19th and 26th October, between 11am and 2pm, – stop by for some free spooky face-painting and glitter braids.

The centre also has everything you need to get ready for the Halloween festivities. You’ll find costumes at Claire’s and make-up and special effects at Superdrug, as well as gifts from Clintons and accessories or decoration at Flying Tiger and The Works. You’ll also find plenty of horror movies at HMV.

For more information, head to The Trinity Centre website here.

Trinity Centre T&C’S

#TrinityHorror Photo Competition – winners will be contacted by 31.10.2019, by sharing your images with us you allow us to re-share onto our channels and to use for marketing purposes. Please let us know if you would like to opt out.

#TrinityHorror Dress up Competition – Please arrive as close to the time stated to take part, all costumes will be judged externally and one winner will be chosen from each group. £50 gift card will be a gift card from within the centre excluding Primark and as long as the store has a gift card service, you may split your winnings between two stores but no more than two (i.e. £25 from Toytown, £25 from Debenhams), no cash alternative will be provided. Photographs may be taken at event and by entering this competition you allow us to use these images for marketing purposes.