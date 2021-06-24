SPONSORED: Enjoy a sneak peek of the latest summer fashion at Bon Accord Centre

Summer has arrived at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen – here’s a sneak peek of the latest fashions and what to expect next time you stop by.

Beach trips, BBQs, cold drinks in a hot garden – summer is here and now’s your chance to truly embrace the sartorial freedom that comes with it.

It’s time to move those chunky winter boots, heavy coats and cosy layers to the back of the wardrobe; now we’re all about sandals, midi dresses, shorts, floral scents, colourful nail varnish, caps and sunglasses!

At Bon Accord Centre, you’ll find everything you need to collate a whole new summer wardrobe or freshen up what you already have with a few key purchases.

Whether you’re treating yourself, on the hunt for something for your kids or hoping to treat someone special, Bon Accord is the place to go. After all, you can shop women, men and children’s fashion all under one roof, as you browse the varied shops in the centre.

Here is a sneak peek at just some of the latest fashion finds waiting to be discovered at Bon Accord.

Make the most of your visit to Bon Accord

As you shop the latest fashions, you can stay hydrated and fuel up with a bite to eat from one of the food and drink retailers in the centre.

Plus, don’t forgot to check out upcoming summer events during your visit to Bon Accord. This includes the return of the iconic rainbow slide (raising funds for One Great Day for Great Ormond Street and Bon Accord’s charity partner Charlie House), the Sports Garden and an expanded pop-up from Aberdeen Science Centre.

Safety measures remain in place for the safety of staff and customers, with plenty of signage around the centre to help you follow the rules. This includes keeping to the left hand side as you walk around the centre, wearing a facemask or covering while inside and queuing outside shops when necessary.

Centre staff are also following an enhanced cleaning regime of all high touch areas, like handrails.

Bon Accord will be open 9am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, and 10am to 5pm Sundays, throughout the summer. For the latest updates and more information, check out the Bon Accord website.