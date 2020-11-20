SPONSORED: Elf School is in session at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

Does your child have what it takes to graduate from Elf School and help Santa this Christmas?

The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen are throwing open their doors to prospective Elf Students from Aberdeen City and Shire, aged 5-12, encouraging local children to take part in a number of safe and sociable activities.

Santa needs help spreading cheer more than ever this year – and he’s on the look out for graduate elves who are fit for the job.

The project is exclusive to Trinity and is run in partnership with local charity, We Too.

The centre’s General Manager, Linda Stewart, said: “We provide the space for the event, as well as the décor and children’s giveaways, while the charity provides volunteers to run the special occasion.”

To register for the event costs £4.95 per student; the price includes a welcome into Elf School from the Chief Elf or Mrs Claus, during which your child will be helped to identify their Elf Name and briefed on their various tasks. There will also be an issuing of Elf Student materials, a covid safe ‘Elf and Safety Pack’ and an Elf Hat uniform, as well as everything required to complete each task.

At the end of the session, each little elf will receive a graduation certificate displaying their name.

Linda added: “It’s a special Christmas event that creates a bit of magic for children, encouraging them to be creative while enjoying themselves and 100% of the money raised from the event goes to We Too.”

We Too, a parent driven organisation, provides support and empowers parents and carers of children who have additional support needs.

The Elf School at Trinity is running every weekend from this Sunday, November 22, until December 19 and registration is now open!

In-line with current Covid-19 Guidance, all grown-up teaching elves will be socially distances and wearing face coverings and all ‘Elf and Safety’ packs are made at least 72 hours before use and are kept under quarantine. Elf School numbers are restricted and a Test and Protect process is in place, as well as sanitising stations both upon entry and within the school.

For more information on the event, visit Trinity’s Facebook page. To register for a session, click here.