SPONSORED: Duncan and Todd turn “virtual” to continue to offer eye and hearing care

Scotland’s leading independent optician have adapted their services to continue offering eye and hearing care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duncan and Todd continues to deliver the same expert and reliable service – but for now it is online, by phone or email.

Customers can book a telephone appointment online with one of the experienced team at a time which suits them.

Duncan and Todd are also encouraging patients to work with them to help ease the pressure from the NHS by contacting them with eye and hearing concerns first.

The Duncan and Todd virtual services include:

Virtual emergency/essential eyecare appointments with a team of experienced IP qualified optometrists

Replacing and repairing glasses

Virtual contact lens appointments

Ordering and delivering contact lenses

Supporting hearing health

Frances Rus, the group’s managing director, explained: “For 45 years the Duncan and Todd Group has lived by a core value established by our founders to take care of our patients and associates. This enduring value continues to guide us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to reassure our customers that during these unprecedented times we continue to be committed to providing accessible eye and hearing care for all.”

She continued: “I am so proud of how our team have worked together to ensure we are still here to support our communities safely and they are really thriving in the new environment.

“We are handling over 200 calls a day with a range of queries from broken glasses to ordering contact lenses. The new online booking system is working well to meet patient’s needs allowing them to arrange a time which is convenient to them.

“We would encourage patients to help us ease the pressure from the already stretched NHS and come to us with eye concerns/emergencies.”

Julie Mosgrove, Vice Chair of Optometry Scotland, the body which represents opticians across the country, said: “Opticians across Scotland are providing a vital role in easing pressure on GPs, pharmacies and the NHS by providing eyecare support in their communities.

“Routine eye examinations may not be available at this time, however the provision of emergency and essential eyecare means opticians are still here to help and should be your first port of call for eyecare advice in order to reduce additional strain on other primary care services and the NHS at this time.”

Duncan and Todd will continue to adapt their services where necessary and will updates will be posted on their website as and when they happen.

Visit the Duncan and Todd website for more information.