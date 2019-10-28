SPONSORED: Don’t miss your favourite WWE stars at P&J Live

The line-up for the WWE show at P&J Live has been announced, and it’s packed full of superstars.

Big names like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss will be bringing the irresistible energy and drama of WWE to the new Aberdeen arena on November 10, 5pm.

Tickets are still available to see Universal Champion Seth Rollins defending his belt against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, and ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch fighting to extend her reign as Raw Women’s Champion against Sasha Banks.

Plus, for the first time on Scottish soil, The Women’s Tag Team Championship will also be contested.

The full line-up is as follows:

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt⁠

RAW Women’s Championship Match ⁠

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks⁠

Six Man Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs The O.C.⁠

Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton⁠

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match⁠

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The Kabuki Warriors⁠

And more including…

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley w/Lana

Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre

See the biggest WWE stars in action

Tickets starting from £29.45 are still available online. There are also two VIP packages and superstar experiences to choose from.

The Superstar Meet & Greet Experience & Ramp Walk will let you experience the action up close in the front two rows around the ring – the best seats in the building! You’ll also take part in an exclusive Superstar Meet & Greet and get to walk the entry ramp.

The package includes:

Autograph signing with select Superstars – bring your own item

Group question & answer session with select Superstars

Take a photo in front of the ring holding up a championship Title

WWE Superstar Experience tote bag + two special badges

One authentic mini-title that is not available for sale at the show

And much more!

There’s also the Premium Fan Package which will give you a seat in rows 3-5 around ring, as well as:

One authentic mini-title that is not available for sale at the show

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official Superstar tour artwork

Commemorative 3D hard stock poster with the official Superstar tour artwork

Priority check-in + early entry into the venue and the merchandise stand

On site WWE host to assist you.

Full terms and conditions, and details on everything included in VIP packages, are available online.

Don’t miss out on seeing the magic and superstars of WWE at P&J Live – get tickets and find out more here.