Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sponsored Lifestyle

SPONSORED: Don’t miss these spook-tastic Halloween events for kids in Aberdeen

By Sponsored Content
07/10/2021, 2:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

As we enter October, you may be on the lookout for Halloween events to entertain your kids, and Aberdeen’s offerings won’t disappoint.

Halloween Garden for wee ones

For starters, Bon Accord’s Halloween Garden is back. Right in the centre of the lower mall, alongside the famous rainbow slide, this spooky space is perfect for keeping your wee ones amused.

From now until Halloween, the garden is open for photo opportunities and games for kids of all ages. And with two ball pits, a tower of pumpkins and a huge witch’s cauldron, it will be hard to tear the little terrors away!

Robyn Gray, Marketing Manager for Bon Accord, said: “Halloween is my favourite time of year.

“And after the popularity of the Halloween Garden in 2019 then loss of it in 2020, I thought it would be great to have our ghost filled garden back for the whole month of October!

“We love being able to support our charity partners Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital with fun family activities.”

Halloween events for kids in Aberdeen
Bon Accord’s Halloween Garden

Spooky scavenger hunt for the family

As well as the garden spectacle, Bon Accord are running a scavenger hunt in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Customers should take part for the chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children) to the opening night of Bed Knobs and Broomsticks at His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

Robyn explains: “To play, customers can collect a clue sheet, colouring sheet and crayons from the Information Hub in the centre, then head around the malls in search of letters hidden in various store windows to spell out a hidden message.

“Once they’ve done this, they can scan a QR code on any of the windows and enter to win.”

This extra special treasure hunt is a great activity for all the family. And, of course, so is the prize if you’re lucky enough to win!

Halloween events for kids in Aberdeen
Production shot the magical musical, Bed Knobs and Broomsticks

For more information on what’s on offer over the autumnal months, visit the Bon Accord website. 

 

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express