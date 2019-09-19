SPONSORED: Disney favourites will bring a sl-ice of magic to Aberdeen

The UK’s favourite icy cold entertainment show is heading north, as P&J Live readies itself to host Disney On Ice for the first time.

The much-loved show on skates is arriving in Aberdeen on October 31, with this year’s theme celebrating “100 years of magic”. And you can win a family holiday to Florida – just by buying a ticket!

Since it began in 1981, Disney on Ice has proven to have enduring appeal to audiences of all ages with a new show released every year.

The family friendly production sees a mix of famous Disney faces brought to life in a magical evening filled with impressive set designs, costumes, special effects and spectacular figure skating.

This edition of the show is a particularly special one and, with more than 50 characters set to be taking to the ice, it is the largest show of its kind currently touring.

From Frozen’s Anna and Elsa to Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, all the characters we know and love will be performing for excited audiences.

Mouse-ter of ceremonies is of course Mickey Mouse, who, along with his girlfriend Minnie, makes sure the show runs like clockwork.

Donald Duck, Goofy and Disney princesses Jasmine, Cinderella and Snow White are all popular favourites.

Plus, for the first time on ice, Buzz, Woody and Bo Peep are joined by their new friend Forky, the lovable spork-turned-toy, as the gang from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story help him realise what it means to be a toy.

As well as watching the spectacle, crowds can expect to sing and dance along to 30 different Disney hits when the show visits Aberdeen from October 31 to November 3.

This includes Frozen’s mega-hit Let It Go, You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story and the Lion King’s Hakuna Matata.

The show is suitable for the whole family, and no matter what age you are it’s impossible to not be impressed by the stunning choreography, detailed costumes and intricate sets.

Having formerly been held at the AECC, this is the first time the show will entertain audiences at P&J Live, with ticket prices starting from £19.80.

And when you buy a ticket for Disney on Ice on the P&J Live website you will be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday for two adults and two children to Florida. The fantastic prize includes flights, accommodation and theme park tickets.

Don’t miss out on the magic (and the chance to win that holiday!) – buy your tickets at the P&J Live website now.