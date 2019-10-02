SPONSORED: Disney favourites will be bring a sl-ice of magic to Aberdeen

The UK’s favourite icy cold entertainment show is heading north, as P&J Live readies itself to host Disney On Ice for the first time.

The much-loved show on skates is arriving in Aberdeen on October 31, with this year’s theme celebrating “100 Years of Magic”.

The family friendly production sees a mix of famous Disney faces brought to life in a magical evening filled with impressive set designs, costumes, special effects and spectacular figure skating.

This edition of the show is a particularly special one and with more than 50 characters set to be taking to the ice, it is the largest show of its kind currently touring.

Patty Vincent, the director of the show, said: “The music in this show is absolutely incredible.

“We have a new piece of music called ‘Gotta Be Me’ in the opening number, and it’s so contemporary, fun and energetic. Everybody will be dancing!”

From Frozen’s Anna and Elsa to Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, all the characters we know and love will be performing for excited audiences.

Mouse-ter of ceremonies is of course Mickey Mouse, who, along with his girlfriend Minnie, makes sure the show runs like clockwork.

Donald Duck, Goofy and Disney princesses Jasmine, Cinderella and Snow White are all popular favourites.

Plus, for the first time on ice, Buzz, Woody and Bo Peep are joined by their new friend Forky, the lovable spork-turned-toy, as the gang from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story help him realise what it means to be a toy.

As well as watching the spectacle, crowds can expect to sing and dance along to 30 different Disney hits when the show visits Aberdeen from October 31 to November 3.

This includes Frozen’s mega-hit Let It Go, You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story and the Lion King’s Hakuna Matata.

The show is suitable for the whole family, and no matter what age you are it’s impossible to not be impressed by the stunning choreography, detailed costumes and intricate sets.

Disney On Ice has always been a family affair, even behind the scenes.

Producer Kenneth Feld shared his thoughts on working with his daughters on the Disney On Ice shows.

He said: “The greatest opportunity and the greatest thrill for me is working with my daughters.

“They grew up in the business, but this has brought us so much closer together.”

Having formerly been held at the AECC, this is the first time an ice show will entertain audiences at P&J Live, with ticket prices starting from £19.80.

Don’t miss out on the magic – buy your tickets at the P&J Live website now.