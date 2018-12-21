SPONSORED: Dental implants can transform your smile

Many of us are self-conscious about our smiles, particularly if we have missing or failing teeth. But one Aberdeen clinic is restoring the smiles to people’s faces.

The Dental Implant Centre, located on the city’s George Street, has been working with clients for over a year to give them a reason to smile again.

A spokesperson for the clinic said: “We are very privileged to have such lovely and caring patients over the last 15 months with over 300 cases and the rate of our success is 98.5%.

“There is no need to go overseas for Implants as our prices are very competitive with offers that you cannot refuse. We have a varied list of patients that come from all over Scotland such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness, Thurso and many others.

“We value our patients and try our utmost to cater for all their needs no matter how big or small. We only use the leading brands of modern dental implants.”

What are Dental Implants?

After remarkable advances in dentistry in recent years, dental implants have become the treatment of choice for people missing one, a few, or all of their teeth, and for those with failing teeth or severe periodontal disease.

Dental implants look and perform more like natural teeth. They are anchored in the jaw, just like teeth, so there is no artificial plastic on the roof of the mouth and the need for adhesives and denture creams is eliminated.

More importantly, the use of dental implants does not impact healthy adjacent teeth.

Dental implants are long-lasting tooth root replacements that are implanted into your jaw to simulate the root of a pre-existing tooth.

Replacement teeth are then restored on to the implant, returning you to a confident smile. Unlike dentures or bridges, dental implants don’t move or shift and they can last a lifetime.

Dental Implant Centre’s Implantologist Professor

Dr Nikoslaos Ntamparakis is the resident Implantologist and principal dentist. He has a passion for dental implants and is regarded as one of the leading clinicians in the field of implantology.

On average, he performs over 1000 dental implants, bone augmentation treatments and oral surgeries every year using the latest implant technology. He was awarded his PHD in local anaesthesia in 1998 and was first elected to the position of Lecturer in Surgical Implantology in the Dental School of Aristotle University in 2002.

Dr Nikos is now an associate professor in the department of Oral Surgery, with 65 publications of scientific papers and more than 150 announcements in national and international congresses in the areas of oral surgery, local anaesthesia and bone regeneration in implantology.

His research is focused on local anaesthetics in vitro and in vivo and in bone regeneration and osseointegration around implants.

As part of his duties his lectures local anaesthesia and surgical implant placement at the Dental School in the University of Thessaloniki, in addition he is the chief member in the department of Surgical Implantology that places implants that teaches and supervises the postgraduate students.

He is now leading the way on guided flapless implant surgery with the implementation of the digital technology at the Dental School at the University of Thessaloniki.

To find out more about Dr Nikos and how he can restore your smile, visit the Dental Implant Centre website.