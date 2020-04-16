SPONSORED: Dental health care during the lockdown

During this lockdown we should all take precautions to look after our dental health due to the limited access to dental treatment that is available.

There is currently no routine dental care available in the area, but there are also limitations on access to emergency dental care. These restrictions came into force last month on the instructions from the Chief Dental Officer of Scotland as issued by the Scottish Government Population Health Directorate.

Andrew Scott, director of Andrew Scott Dental Care, explains how to keep your teeth and gums in good condition just now, and what you can do if you need emergency treatment.

Dental health advice

It is now more important than ever that we look after our dental health. Good brushing twice a day is recommended and daily flossing or other interdental cleaning methods are advocated as usual. If floss gets caught in your teeth then an interdental brush may be a better option to avoid loosening crown or fillings. However, we would also advocate not biting into harder foods for those whose teeth may be a bit more fragile, as they will not be able to be seen until dental practices open again.

Dental emergencies

Should you have a dental problem then it is still possible to call your dental practice, where there may be someone to take your call or there may be a message explaining how to get in touch with the dentist on call for the practice.

They can offer you advice but are very limited in the treatments they can provide at present and will advise you on what can be done. However, they have to follow the instructions provided by the chief dental officer and this may mean some inconvenience for some during this time.

More severe dental emergencies which would require active treatment include severe pain, severe dental trauma, uncontrolled bleeding and swelling of the face, throat or neck that restricts breathing.

Most often, emergency treatment will require to be undertaken at a central hub practice and the dentist on call would make this referral after gaining the required information. Therefore, it may take longer than usual to get the treatment required.

What should I do if a bridge or crown falls out?

This would be required to be treated at home at present or left as it is until dental practices open again for routine dental treatment.

You can consider the various temporary dental cement kits which are available online, at pharmacies and some supermarkets. This is not an ideal situation but you can speak to your dentist on call for their advice.

What should I do if I have broken a tooth?

Again temporary dental filling kits are available online or from pharmacies or you can speak to your on-call dentist.

What should I do if I have pain?

Call your dentist. If the pain is manageable with or without painkillers then this is what would be recommended to start with. If the pain is progressing or more significant, your dentist will be able to advise you on what can be done.

What should I do if I have swelling?

Again, call your dentist for advice. They will ask you questions and find out what treatment is required.

Andrew Scott Dental Care looks forward to being open once practices are allowed to provide routine dental care again, so that they can deal with any issues people have had during this period of closure and to continue the treatments started before the Covid-19 outbreak.

At Andrew Scott Dental Care they have invested in new air filtration systems, which filters the air and passes it over a UV light which kills viruses, these new units complement the existing air filtration system which filters viruses and other particles from the air. These systems were used in Wuhan hospitals where they were treating patients with Covid-19. They also have an online booking system to allow patients to make arrangements for when they are open again.