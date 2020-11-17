SPONSORED: Complete your Christmas shopping – all under one roof – at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

From your mum and your partner, to your uncle, sister and father-in-law, the list of people you’re buying for this Christmas may go on and on. The different places from which you purchase their gifts, however, doesn’t have to.

At the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen, there is quite literally something for everyone.

The family friendly shopping centre prides itself on providing a safe and secure environment for all of its customers and high street brands. Operations manager, Kenneth Bruce, explained: “We are delighted to offer facilities for parent and child; all of our toilet facilities have won the Platinum Award in the ‘Loo of The year’ competition for four years running and we won the National Award for the Parent and Child Room in 2019.

“This year, we have surpassed all expectations and won the newly introduced Diamond Award.”

Gifts for Her

There are plenty of places to rest and refuel in the centre should you be shopping for most of the day. Stop in at high street favourite, Greggs, or sit in with a coffee at Costa. For more substantial meals, there is Chopstix Takeaway and Restaurant, offering not only delicious Asian cuisine, but a stunning view of the Union Terrace Gardens and the Aberdeen skyline.

And Trinity could not be easier to reach, with a selection of transport links available, as well as an onsite carpark. Kenneth said: “Our car park, ideally situated right in the middle of the city, is operated by Q-Park with over 400 spaces, including parent and accessible spaces.

“For those without cars, we have a direct link to the train station and are less than a five minute walk from the bus station. We also have bus stops beside our Bridge Street entrance with routes that service the entire city from right outside our doors.”

Gifts for Kids

In light of Covid, just like all businesses across Scotland, Trinity Centre has made some changes to the way they operate, ensuring the safety of their staff and customers. Measures such as a one-way manoeuvring system from all entrances, que-management in stores, directional floor marking and hand sanitising stations at all lifts and escalators have been implemented. Their janitorial team also have a programme of enhanced cleaning to ensure all high contactable areas, such as door handles, railings and lift control are robustly cleaned and sanitised consistently throughout the day.

Gifts for Him

Kenneth said: “As our customers’ confidence is returning week on week, so does the footfall within the centre. We have installed all the necessary measures to ensure our customers are completely safe while in the vicinity, and look forward to welcoming more shoppers back to Trinity over the festive period.”