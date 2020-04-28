SPONSORED: Community at the heart of Chapelton retirement development

Retirement often provides the catalyst for a big change in lifestyle, and while many people look forward to enjoying their large family homes and gardens, sometimes the reality of that situation becomes difficult when the upkeep requires endless time and money.

The Brio Landale Court community at Chapelton near Stonehaven has been designed to make life easier, and for many is the perfect opportunity to change direction, try something new and broaden horizons.

The community is built around a central hub which features a range of amenities such as a homeowners lounge, hobby room and exercise trail.

Homeowners can take part in daily social activities, enjoy the on-site Brasserie and Bar Slate & Grain or simply take a stroll within the vibrant landscaped gardens and outdoor spaces.

There are ample opportunities for homeowners to stay active and healthy, whether that be taking part in a class at the on-site Fitness Suite or cultivating their own vegetables in the communal gardens.

Should care or support be required, these services are offered by the community team 24/7 on a discreet and personalised basis. Whether homeowners require a range of support services or just a helping hand with household chores, their flexible service enables you to create the package that’s perfect for you, and it’s all delivered by the Brio Care team.

There is a range of beautifully designed and characterful 1 and 2 bedroom cottages and apartments available in the community, which are perfectly planned out with high specifications and spacious rooms.

Best of all, Brio will take care of the external maintenance leaving you more time to do the things you enjoy. It really is fuss-free living.

Brio offers a range of flexible move options, including outright purchase, rent (including rent to buy) and part buy/part rent. Meaning your dream retirement home could be yours from as little as £123, 500 with our part-buy option or £365 per week to rent.

