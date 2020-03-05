SPONSORED: Cirque du Soleil brings breakthrough ice experience to P&J Live

Don’t miss Cirque du Soleil’s breakthrough ice experience, CRYSTAL, at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

This new live production features a fusion of circus arts and ice skating, and it’s coming to P&J Live this March.

You can expect all the signature sounds and spectacle of Cirque du Soleil, but with a whole new frozen element that’s been captivating audiences across the UK.

Watch below for a sneak preview of the magic of CRYSTAL:

The unique show centres around misfit heroine CRYSTAL, who falls through a frozen pond to a strange and magical new world.

As CRYSTAL begins her exhilarating tale of self-discovery and imagination, audiences will be whisked away on a journey to a whimsical and frozen world.

Along the way, you can expect to see ice skating tricks, impressive acrobatics and daring aerial feats used to stunning effect.

Plus, the soundtrack (blending popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil) and visual projections are guaranteed to capture your imagination.

Buy tickets now

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL will be gliding into Aberdeen from 19-22 March, with seven performances (including morning, afternoon and evening shows) taking place across these dates.

Tickets are still available – it’s the perfect way to escape reality and experience a truly one-of-a-kind show.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Buy tickets online here and find out more about what to expect.