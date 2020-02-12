SPONSORED: Circus of Horrors to celebrate 25 years of spectacle with new tour

When the Circus of Horrors debuted at Glastonbury in 1995 people thought it wouldn’t run for 25 weeks let alone 25 years. But a quarter of a century later the Circus of Horrors is still touring all over the world, getting rave reviews and wowing audiences.

The show has become an annual fixture at the Download Festival and has made its return to Glastonbury.

And it’s bringing the horror and fun to the Beach Ballroom later this month, with two shows on Saturday, February 22.

The new Circus of Horrors show will be a celebration of the past 25 years and will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock ‘n’ roll soundscape. It will be a show that will have you on the edge of your seat – when you’re not falling off it with laughter.

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit and will take you on a rock ‘n’ rollercoaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts. It is a circus like no other and a show you simply can’t afford to miss.

Whether you love rock music or just a breathtaking show, the Circus of Horrors is for you. It combines great music with daredevil circus acts, a light show and much more – all with tongues firmly planted in cheek.

Each year the Circus of Horrors undertakes a 100-venue UK tour, in addition to festivals throughout the world, including Moscow where it created history by becoming the first UK circus ever to perform in Russia.

The Moscow show isn’t the first time the Circus of Horrors has made history.

It is the only circus to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus in over 100 years to perform in London’s West End.

In addition to BGT its appearances on various other TV shows (including The One Show, Daybreak and The Slammer to name just a few) has turned what set out as a cult show into a household name.

For a full list of tour dates, visit the Circus of Horrors website.