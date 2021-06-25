SPONSORED: Check out the new Sports Garden at Bon Accord shopping centre

Bon Accord Centre has launched its Sports Garden and it’s the perfect way to make sure you don’t miss the latest scores during a day of shopping.

The Sports Garden can be found in the atrium of the lower mall, next to Costa.

Over the course of summer, stop by to catch up on the latest Euro 2020 match (June 12 to July 11) and watch the iconic Wimbledon Championships (June 28 to July 11).

This year, the Olympics is back in Tokyo and you’ll also be able to see live coverage of the games in the Sports Garden, July 23 to August 8.

There will be beach chairs to get comfortable in as you watch the coverage of these major sporting events, and if you stop by the food terrace on your way, you can also enjoy a bite to eat and a drink as you catch up on the latest scores.

Whether you’re waiting around as your shopping partner pays for their purchases, or simply needing a break during a day of retail therapy, the Sports Garden offers a relaxing place to rest your feet.

“We’re happy for our sports garden to make a return to the centre and have it bigger than ever ahead of a bumper summer of sports,” says Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord.

Summer 2021 at Bon Accord

Other events arriving in Bon Accord this summer include the return of the rainbow slide, which will be raising funds for One Great Day for Great Ormond Street and Bon Accord’s charity partner Charlie House. There will also be an expanded pop-up from Aberdeen Science Centre.

Social distancing measures (like the wearing of face masks, queuing and sticking to the left as you walk around the centre) remain in place, for the safety of staff and centre visitors.

Also continuing is an enhanced cleaning regime of all high touch areas, like handrails.

Throughout the summer, Bon Accord opening hours will remain the same. It will be open 9am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, and 10am to 5pm Sundays.

Find out more and start planning your next trip to Bon Accord, online here.