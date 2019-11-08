SPONSORED: Check out the latest Dandara homes at Hazelwood in Aberdeen

Dandara’s multi-award winning community at Hazelwood offers stylish living in Aberdeen’s desirable West End.

The Wynd at Hazelwood is perfect for those looking to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle within easy reach of the city centre.

And with three, four and five bedroom properties available, there’s a home to suit all lifestyles.

New arrivals

Just released, the Maple is a stunning four bedroom home available in detached and semi-detached styles.

The property is ideal for families and features a generous lounge with double doors leading through to the open-plan kitchen-dining room. French doors to the rear of the home provide access to the patio and garden.

The Maple has three double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a contemporary family bathroom. The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower-room and includes fitted wardrobes.

Prices start from £419,950 and the new Maple show home is now open for viewings seven days a week.

There’s also the Beech, featuring at Hazelwood for the first time. The Beech is a beautiful four-bedroom detached home with an integral garage and family room included as standard.

A spacious lounge at the front of the property leads through to the stunning open-plan kitchen-dining and family room, which is a superb space for relaxing or entertaining. Bi-fold doors from the family room open out to the rear garden, allowing plenty of natural light into this excellent family home.

The master bedroom and bedroom two both include fitted wardrobes and their own en-suite for added luxury. Prices start from £564,950.

Peter Best, sales director for Dandara in Scotland, says: “The Maple and Beech are ideal for growing families or those just looking for extra space, with plenty of room for entertaining friends and family.

“The Beech has proven so popular across our other developments we knew it had to feature at Hazelwood.”

Popular options

Also situated at The Wynd is the three-bedroom Hazel, which features an integral garage. Available as a detached or semi-detached home, the spacious lounge to the front of the property leads to an open-plan kitchen and dining area which has French doors to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes included, a generous single bedroom and superb family bathroom. The master bedroom also has its own modern en-suite. Prices start from £359,950.

The popular three bedroom Ash semi-detached home is perfect for first time buyers and young families and is now available with a single garage.

The lounge is situated to the rear of the property with French doors opening out to the garden and providing plenty of daylight into the home. The kitchen is located at the front of the property and comes complete with stone worktops and integral appliances for a modern finish.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom can be found off the landing, along with a cupboard for added storage. Prices start from £319,950.

“Hazelwood is a perfect location for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds. Residents benefit from having the picturesque Hazlehead Park and golf course on their doorstep and it’s just a short drive to the city centre and major employment centres,” says Peter.

“From first-time buyers to growing families, or anyone who is ready to make the move to a more energy-efficient, low maintenance home, Hazelwood offers options to suit everyone.”

Find out more about Dandara’s award-winning community at Hazelwood, Aberdeen, online here.