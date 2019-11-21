SPONSORED: Check out Etiquette Bridal’s new wedding dress boutique in Aberdeen

It’s been an exciting couple of months for wedding dress boutique Etiquette Bridal, with November seeing the opening of their brand new premises at 80 Rosemount Viaduct.

Owner Eilidh Campbell first started as a staff member at the shop, formerly known as Brides Delight, before buying it over with a business partner.

When her business partner left to have a baby, Eilidh decided to take the opportunity to move to newer premises and start afresh for her next chapter.

A big part of this has been renaming to Etiquette Bridal and rebranding.

“It’s totally my own spin on it now,” smiles Eilidh.

“There’s a much more contemporary feeling now, with green colours. I have always told my brides ordering their bridesmaid dresses in Hunter Green that it’s my favourite colour – and I wasn’t lying! It’s just a little bit different from the norm.”

The new Etiquette Bridal boutique features palm leave prints and green velvet sofas, giving the new premises a fresh, stylish and modern vibe.

New beginnings

The new premises provide a relaxing and friendly place to start your wedding dress journey.

It helps that you’ll also receive a warm welcome and will have the whole place to yourself, as all appointments are now on a one-to-one basis.

“We were doing two at a time before but now it’s quite strict,” says Eilidh, of the new one-to-one appointment system.

“It’s all about the bride now. Because of this, we are starting to book up, especially in January.”

Make your appointment as soon as possible to ensure your spot, but don’t worry too much if you’re tight on time – Eilidh is very flexible with appointments.

To help keep up with demand, Etiquette Bridal is now open on Thursday evenings as standard, but there’s lots of flexibility around other days and times, too. Always speak to Eilidh about your time restraints and she’ll do her best to find an appointment that works for your schedule.

Whilst you’re speaking to Eilidh, let her know if you’re hoping to bring more than four people along to your appointment – they will try to accommodate bigger parties but they find having four people or less is preferable, for both them and you.

Popular designers

Throughout the rebrand and move, one thing that hasn’t changed is the designer-packed collection of wedding dresses available at Etiquette Bridal.

You’ll find lots of different styles from some of the most popular bridal designers around, many of whom Eilidh has built a great rapport with during her 10 years working in the bridal industry as both a consultant and boutique owner.

“I’m sticking with the same designers. We have all three Maggie Sottero collections and I’ve also got Ronald Joyce and Victoria Jane. We’re the only stockists of the Maggie Sottero Collections in Aberdeen,” says Eilidh.

Eilidh’s relationships with bridal designers also means she’s able to work with brides no matter what their wedding timeline.

“We get people coming in getting married in two months and some in two and half years, there’s a real mix. We normally say that 12 to 18 months before is perfect timing,” says Eilidh.

That gives time for alterations and for the varying delivery times that come with different designers.

The Etiquette Bridal wedding dress collection caters to all budgets and there’s also a great range of sample sizes – from a size 8 to a size 26 – available to try on in the boutique.

You’ll also find bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses and accessories on offer too.

You can check out Etiquette Bridal’s new boutique by making an appointment on 01224 625 999 or online here. The shop is open Tuesday to Saturdays.

Find out more about Etiquette Bridal’s wedding dress collection online here.