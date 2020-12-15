SPONSORED: Boost employability with free digital training at Survivex and AIS Training

Online training has become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate their vast range of digital learning, Survivex and AIS Training are giving away a free e-learning course with every traditional course booking this week.

Delegates simply need to contact Survivex or AIS Training during the week of 14-20 December to book a training course and they will be given the option to choose an e-learning course completely free-of-charge.

The e-learning courses can be taken at any time and will help those looking to enhance their CV for 2021 or gain knowledge of a skill before committing to the practical course.

Charlie Guthrie, Group Marketing Manager at 3t Energy Group, said: “With the backdrop of COVID-19 and the associated challenges for training personnel, remote learning is becoming increasingly important.

“Our extensive e-learning portfolio can be accessed via mobile phone, tablet, laptop or desktop and once downloaded is available on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

“It also suits those who are pressed for time as the learning is delivered in bite-sized, small chunks of information. Something we know is very effective for learning.

“We are delighted to give our delegates this unique opportunity to try out our e-learning for free. As well as giving them another skill on their CV, it will hopefully show how easy and engaging online learning can be.”

To take advantage of the free digital training offer at Survivex and AIS Training please visit Survivex’s website or AIS Training’s website today!