SPONSORED: Book a free ticket for The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Virtual Show

Don’t miss out on free tickets to The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Virtual Show.

The show must go on…line! While The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show will return in-person to the SEC Glasgow in 2022, this year the show is going online as a result of current restrictions.

Which is great news, as it means no one has to miss out on any of the fun!

Join the virtual show, which is sponsored by Wingamm UK in association with BC Motorhomes, online from the comfort of your home on February 27-28.

Tickets are free (although they are limited, so book soon to avoid disappointment) and they’ll get you access to the whole weekend show.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your motorhome or caravan, or if you’re new to touring holidays and fancy finding out more, the show is packed full of helpful inspiration and information.

You’ll find everything you need to start planning your next adventure, like the latest models and ranges from the country’s leading dealerships, alongside expert advice.

On the weekend

During the show, you’ll be able to browse a virtual exhibition with stands where you can meet with dealers and chat to them about your requirements.

And don’t forget to take advantage of exclusive show offers and discounts as you go!

Plus, the show has teamed up with expert speakers from leading industry organisations (like the Camping & Caravanning Club and the Caravan & Motorhome Club) to create a programme of exclusive webinars.

These are designed to share technical advice, tips and tricks, and even some destination inspiration for your future holidays. Find out more here.

Tickets are free for visitors but they are limited, so book yours today here.