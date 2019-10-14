SPONSORED: Bon Accord’s frightfully fun Halloween garden returns for 2019

Something wickedly fun this way comes; Bon Accord’s popular Halloween garden is back for 2019 to keep the whole family entertained.

If you’re looking for a free, fun and spooktacular way to occupy the kids on rainy afternoons this October, you’ll love Bon Accord’s upcoming event.

The shopping centre is transforming the lower atrium with the launch of a frightfully fun Halloween garden.

It’ll be fully themed and decorated with mini ball pits and spooky props, plus it’s free to visit and suitable for all ages.

If you’re planning to spend a day shopping for costumes and browsing the latest autumn/winter trends in the Bon Accord Centre, then this is the perfect place to stop for a little break.

Whilst the kids have fun exploring and playing in the Halloween garden, you can keep an eye on them and relax with a coffee. It’s open all day between October 12th and October 31st.

Bon Accord’s popular pumpkin hunt is also back for Halloween 2019, this time with a Cinderella theme as it’s in collaboration with His Majesty’s Theatre ahead of their pantomime. They’ll be hidden all around the centre, so happy hunting!

Rainbow slide

That’s not the only fun to be had in Bon Accord this Halloween. Due to popular demand, the centre’s rainbow slide will also be sticking around for the duration of October.

The 5m high spiral slide (which is a first for a North East shopping centre) runs from the upper mall outside John Lewis down to the lower mall opposite Costa – and it’s proved a huge hit!

All you have to do is put a coin into the donation collector, and then as soon as the green light turns on, off you go!

Funds raised are going to One Great Day, which supports The Archie Foundation and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The slide is open daily between 10am-4pm, and will now remain in the centre until the extended date of October 31st.

Find out more about upcoming Bon Accord events online here.