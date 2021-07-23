SPONSORED: Bon Accord has back to school sorted!

Are you starting to get the kids ready for heading back to the classroom? Well, the Bon Accord centre has everything you’ll need!

It’s your one-stop shop for everything from uniforms and PE kits to bags, lunch boxes, stationery and everything else your children will need when they go back to school.

And with many stores offering great deals on their back to school gear, you’ll get great stuff at even better prices!

Here’s just a few of the many things you can pick up on your next trip to the Bon Accord.

Dressed to learn

Chances are the kids have grown over the summer holidays, which means it’s time to pick up new school uniform items, including footwear. Making sure you get clothes that don’t just look smart but feel good too will help make the end of summer not quite so sad for the wee ones.

L-r: Button Front Lace Gingham Dress (3-16 years, available in red navy light blue and green) £8.50 – £11.50, Next; Girls Grey High Waist Tube Skirt £5.99, New Look; Knitted V-Neck Jumper (3-18 years) £8 – 13, Next; Teen Boy Black Chunky Lace Up Shoes £19.99, Deichmann.

Pack it up

A good school bag will be able to carry the essentials, look cool on the playground and also not cause back or shoulder issues.

L-r: Active Gym Holdall Bag £22, Jack Wills; Beyond Mega School Bundle £85, Smiggle; Beyond Mega School Bundle £85, Smiggle (bundles start from £20).

Ready for lunch

We all wanted a cool lunch box when we were at school – but even if we didn’t get the style du jour, that doesn’t mean that our kids can’t have a great lunch box. It also has the added benefit of cutting down on single-use packaging.

L-r: Disney Bamboo Lunch Boxes £4.79, Game; Minecraft Lunchbag £8.99, Clintons.

Prepared for revision

And when the time comes for studying, having the right paper, pads, cards, pens, pencils, folders and other stationery will help keep things organised. And a good tote bag is a great way to carry extra books and notes when your kids are on the go.

L-r: David Walliams Mini Tote Bag £11.99, Waterstones; Ringed Revision Card Packs Assorted Colours (Pack of 5) £3.99, WHSmith (3 for 2 offer on back to school items); Bright Ideas A4 Notepad £3.50, Clintons; Smiling Avocado Stationary Set £6, Claires.