SPONSORED: Blazin’ Fiddles and Emily Smith bringing special one-off tour to Aberdeen

Scotland’s most celebrated fiddle band Blazin’ Fiddles is joining together with the twice ‘Scots Singer of the Year’ Emily Smith for a special gig in Aberdeen.

The Music Hall concert, on Saturday August 17, is part of the one-off Scottish tour and will definitely be a night to remember.

Hot on the heels of the special Blazin’ Fiddles’ 20th anniversary tour, which culminated in a Celtic Connections headline show in January, the prolific Scottish folk act is back with a series of performances throughout Scotland and this time they will have support from special guest singer Emily Smith.

Fiddlers Jenna Reid, Bruce MacGregor, Rua Macmillan and Kristan Harvey will be joined by Anna Massie on guitar/fiddle and Angus Lyon on piano, each drawing distinct inspiration from their part of the Highlands and Islands to create a fiery blend of music that will entertain audiences up and down the country.

Bruce MacGregor, founder of Blazin’ Fiddles, said: “Reaching our milestone 20th birthday last year was a significant moment in the band’s history and reminded us of the spark and passion for Scottish fiddle music which gave birth to Blazin’ Fiddles back in 1998.

“We’re still driven by the same mission today: to ignite a passion and fire in our audiences with our music. We can’t wait to undertake this tour throughout Scotland and are honoured to have talented vocalist Emily Smith for company in 2019.”

This show also features multi-award winning singer Emily Smith. Emily is a leading figure of the Scottish folk scene. For over a decade, she has entertained audiences all over the world with her blend of traditional and original songs.

Emily has performed and recorded with many musical greats from the folk scene and beyond including Barbara Dickson, Richard Thompson, Eddi Reader, Jerry Douglas and Beth Nielsen Chapman.

She was a guest singer on the Transatlantic Sessions’ live tour in 2013, alongside Mary Chapin Carpenter, Teddy Thompson and Aoife O’Donovan.

Emily’s career began when she was named BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year back in 2002.

The accolades continued as she won the USA Songwriting Competition in 2005, Scots Singer of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards in 2008 & 2014 and two nominations in the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (Folk Singer of the Year & Best Traditional Track).

Get your tickets at the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.