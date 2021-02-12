SPONSORED: Behind the scenes at the P&J Live vaccination centre

After months of closure, furloughed staff and an empty venue, P&J Live is once again a hive of activity as it has been chosen as a vaccination centre in the fight against Covid.

And, in association with VenueShield – a global health and safety initiative launched by P&J Live owners ASM Global – the Aberdeen venue has released a virtual walkthrough video (below), giving readers a behind-the-scenes insight into what is happening beyond the doors of this world-famous building.

For those who are months off of getting their Covid vaccine, this exclusive video – which went live this morning – is a unique chance to see what goes on at a mass vaccination centre. And, for those who are scheduled to visit for their jab sometime in the near future, it will give you an idea of what to expect by guiding you through your journey (virtually) from arriving at P&J Live by car, to departing.

Louise Stewart, P&J Live’s Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing stars in the video which begins in her car en route to the venue. In the 5-minute film Louise walks us through the process from the underground car park, urging everyone who arrives to wear a face mask, have proof of their appointment with them and sanitise their hands on arrival. Social distancing measures and a one-way system are in place, plus there are separate entrances and exits.

Inside the vast space at P&J Live, there are members of staff wearing bright orange high-vis jackets on hand to help you with any questions. Upstairs there will be a queuing system, again observing a 2-metre rule, before you are called forward to be checked in by NHS admin staff.

Next you are shown to a booth where you will receive your vaccination.

Louise explained: “The video we have produced gives everyone guidance on what to expect because it can be daunting, especially if those coming for their Covid vaccination have never been inside P&J Live before.

“We also wanted to reassure members of the public that, through the VenueShield initiative, we have taken the utmost care and attention to introduce various procedures to ensure that P&J Live offers a safe and secure environment for those attending.

“We are delighted to be able to open our doors to P&J Live again, working alongside NHS Grampian in playing our part in tackling the virus. We thank everyone for their patience and for adhering to the safety rules.”

Presenter Louise (above) is just one of a few members of staff who have continued to work behind the scenes at P&J Live during its closure to live gigs, conferences and exhibitions. For the furloughed employees, the NHS Grampian mass vaccination centre was a welcomed opportunity to go back to work at the venue centre, albeit in different roles.

In next Friday’s P&J newspaper (and online), we will hear from other P&J Live staff members about their new roles at the vaccination centre as they take part in the biggest global immunisation programme in history.

Last week, we introduced you to VenueShield. The environmental hygiene protocol was created to make employees and guests at all ASM Global venues, including P&J Live, feel safe. P&J Live’s VenueShield is part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene practices so that when the time comes, you can visit the venue with confidence.

*To find out more about the VenueShield safety initiative that has been launched by P&J Live’s parent company ASM Global, click here to visit the website.