SPONSORED: Bag yourself a fashionable bargain at Bentleys of Banchory

Aberdeenshire women’s boutique, Bentleys of Banchory, is offering jaw dropping discounts on their gorgeous Mother of the Bride collection as they prepare to reopen their doors.

The 75% off sale, which can be found on their website, includes stunning celebratory outfits in a myriad of beautiful colours and flattering silhouettes to suit all body types, in keeping with current trends.

Fashion enthusiast and owner of Bentleys of Banchory, Irene Mackie, says: “This sale is the chance for our customers to bag beautiful items at a fraction of the usual cost.

“The fantastic outfits are selling fast, making room for our fabulous new collections for Spring which include cruise wear, casual wear and stunning separates; it will really be like opening up a brand new shop!”

Since launching Bentleys of Banchory over 30 years ago, Irene, along-with her experienced fashion advisors, has helped thousands of mothers of the bride, bridegroom and special guests choose the perfect wedding outfit at her two branches at 32-36 High Street and 68 High Street, Aberdeenshire.

“Socialising whilst working is one of the best parts of running a shop like Bentleys,” says Irene, and she can’t wait to get back to it.

“Some of my customers have been coming to the store for over 30 years and I have seen their style and tastes change as they mature.

“It has been wonderful being part of their changing fashions, perhaps one day buying shorts and a t-shirt the next a gorgeous outfit for a family wedding.”

Like many businesses across Scotland, online sales have become increasingly important to Bentleys of Banchory throughout lockdown, and Irene is grateful to have that platform.

“Online sales account for one fifth of my business,” she explains. “That’s 20% of sales I’m getting just now, while the store is closed, which would be 0% without our website.”

As restrictions are due to ease in the coming months, Irene is hopeful postponed or cancelled weddings will reappear on the horizon, as well as lunch dates, shopping sprees and other social events.

“They go hand in hand, really, the hospitality and events sector and the retail sector.

“When ladies go out for lunch with friends, it rarely stops there; it is a social event which usually involves visiting Bentleys and all of the other interesting little gift shops and coffee shops in the surrounding area.”

To make the most of Bentleys of Banchory’s impressive sale – only available online – visit their website here.