SPONSORED: Robert Gordon’s College offers the very best start in education

The core values of Community, Leadership, Curiosity, Innovation and Resilience underpin all that pupils experience at Robert Gordon’s College. This is the DNA of the Gordon’s community and provides pupils with the skills and tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

From the moment pupils arrive they are encouraged to find out what they are good at and are supported to do it to the best of their ability.

Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, said: “Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions of your life. As Head of College, I’m very proud of our school. Our motto translates as ‘be all you can be’ – and it’s something that we use time and time again in conversations with pupils as they progress through school.

“We aim to equip and inspire young people for their futures. The whole community is passionate about sharing knowledge, sparking curiosity and inspiring pupils about their future. This is achieved through the extensive range of opportunities available.

“We’re a family school, and we want your child to be happy and successful – in that order.”

Asked to describe Robert Gordon’s College in three words, Junior School pupil Eva said it was “fun, fantastic and exciting” before adding: “Every morning I look forward to seeing my teacher and friends.”

Talking about the supportive community, Senior School pupil Anish said: “The teachers and staff are always there to make learning easier through thought-provoking lessons, while encouraging regular study skills.

“By having a form and guidance teacher, we always have some ready to help when we are having problems or need someone to talk to.”

Innovation and forward thinking sit comfortably alongside over 250 years of tradition. Since 2009, over £31 million has been invested in facilities across the school to make sure that the classrooms want for nothing in terms of teaching and learning.

Robert Gordon’s College represents the best of a traditional Scottish education, but is also a school looking towards the future.

Local school, global outreach

Mr Macpherson explained: “We’re a local school that thinks globally. We have pupils from the city and the shire, and with Aberdeen’s position in the global energy sector, we’re proud to welcome families from international destinations each year.

“Diversity is a real strength of our community; 37 nationalities are represented within our school gates. Last year we spent £1.8 million on bursaries enabling pupils from across the north east region to join our senior school. This is a genuinely inclusive school and families from all walks of life contribute to our vibrant community.

“We’re keen that pupils develop their own sense of identity. We want them to discover who they are, and in turn what their place in the world is. We always look to challenge them, and help them to achieve things that they might not think possible. We want them to be brave and adventurous, with a particular focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

© Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Chris Simpson, Class of ‘91, teacher of technology in Victoria, Australia said: “The Gordon’s spirit instills us with confidence and gives us empathy for others to get through challenges.”

Critical thinking, mentoring and networking

Teamwork, communication and leadership are encouraged to prepare pupils for entering the world of work. Developing an entrepreneurial mindset enables pupils to leave school with confidence and the belief that they can make a positive impact in the world. During his summer holidays this year, Sami (S5) developed and launched breakthrough smartphone software offering customer track and trace capabilities for the hospitality sector.

Robert Gordon’s College pupils benefit from the experience of former pupils and their global network of partners across the world. The former pupil network helps the next generation with advice, mentoring, work experience and internships, and facilitating introductions with experts in specialist career or university courses.

Dr Andrew Woolner, Class of ‘04, clinical lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Honorary Specialty Trainee Registrar in Obstetrics Gynaecology Registrar Year 6 said: “Robert Gordon’s gave me the confidence to be me, and to push myself to reach my potential. The College nurtured my ambitions, encouraged me to develop skills in team work, leadership and communication and provide a safe place to learn and achieve to a high academic level.”

Contact the Admissions team to learn more about what a Gordon’s education can offer your child via admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or visit their website.