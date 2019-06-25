SPONSORED: Are you ready for Summer in the City with Bon Accord?

Looking for something to keep the kids occupied during the holidays? Summer in the City is returning this year with an exciting new attraction for 2019!

Following its hugely successful run last year, Bon Accord is bringing its Summer in the City events back to Aberdeen. Activities including pop-up performances and some new additions for 2019 will be available over the summer holidays. Activities will start from July 1st and last until August 18th.

Rain or shine, whatever summer brings for us this year, you’ll find something to keep everyone entertained. Here is what’s coming up this summer…

Indoor Beach

Who cares about the rain? Hit the indoor beach at Bon Accord from the 5th of July to get that summer holiday feeling regardless of what the weather’s up to outside.

The indoor beach was hugely popular last year and this time around an exciting new attraction will be added, so it’s definitely worth a visit. Keep an eye on Bon Accord’s social media to find out more about the new attraction.

Dates: 5th July – 18th August

Location: Lower Atrium (opposite Costa)

Sports Garden

Normally glued to your sofa watching Wimbledon? There’s no need to miss out this year since Bon Accord’s Sports Garden will be screening live tennis matches in July. Dates: 1st – 14th July

Location: Upper Mall (outside Boots)

Big(ger) Bounce

This year Bon Accord’s bouncy castle event is bigger than ever – think bouncy castles, giant inflatables, music and lots more fun.

But it’s not just for fun – Big Bounce is also Bon Accord’s charity event for One Great Day, with proceeds going to Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Archie Foundation.

Dates: 2nd – 4th August

Location: Bon Accord Roof Garden

Keep an eye on Bon Accord’s website and social media throughout the summer for the latest updates on pop-up performances, activities and new additions for 2019.