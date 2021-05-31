SPONSORED: Apply now to secure your place at North East Scotland College

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is offering advice and support to help learners secure their place on courses starting in August.

The college – with its three main campuses located in Aberdeen City Centre, Altens and Fraserburgh – has a range of full-time opportunities on offer.

Applications for courses starting in August remain open and the NESCol team is on hand to guide prospective students through the process.

Live application workshops run each Wednesday from 10am to noon and advisors are available throughout the week via the LiveChat function on the college website.

Information on NESCol courses and facilities, guidance on funding and travel and a range of other topics is available.

Start Your Story is the College’s theme for 2021 and NESCol is continuing to highlight the inspirational experiences of past and present students to help inspire those who are considering their next steps.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “Our curriculum is constantly evolving, with new and updated courses developed to meet the needs of industry and give students the best chance of rewarding careers. We also continue to innovate in course delivery to ensure an engaging and nurturing experience for all of our students.

“The new session promises to be an exciting time for students and staff, with new opportunities and a real sense of energy about everything we have planned.

“Our focus is on ensuring everyone has the chance to fulfil their potential with NESCol and find the course that is right for them. With advice and support available to all who are considering joining the College for the new session, it is an ideal time to plan for the future and to secure a place for courses starting in August.”

Whether considering next steps after school, preparing to learn additional skills, embarking on a career change or simply looking to try something different – there has never been a better time to Start Your Story at NESCol.

Find out more about courses on offer at NESCol online here.