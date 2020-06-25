SPONSORED: Aberdeen’s sweet treat emporium is ready to reopen

An Aberdeen shop that is a mecca for confectionery fans is preparing to reopen next week.

For over 12 years, Wowzie has been supplying the area’s sweet tooths with tasty treats, including fantastic offerings imported from around the world.

But, as was the case for many businesses, the St Andrews Street shop was forced to close its doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owner Louise Dawson said: “We closed towards the end of March and we were in a bit of shock at first.

“But around four weeks ago, due to demand, we started our ‘lockdown stock’ online deliveries for customers who needed their sugar fix.”

She added: “It’s been a tough time but I have to take my hat off to the clientele for all the support we’ve had not just during lockdown, but for the past 12 years.”

And now Louise and the team are putting the finishing touches on Wowzie so they are ready to welcome customers back to the shop on Monday (June 29).

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back to Wowzie.

“We have made some changes to how people visit the shop,” Louise explained. “For starters, only two customers will be allowed in at a time.

“We will be asking people to use the hand sanitiser station, located at the shop’s entrance, when they come in and again when they leave.

“There will also be a no mobile phone policy for the shop because we don’t want people sanitising their hands then touching their phone.”

And for staff, a new screen has been installed at the till and there will be a slight change to the layout of the shop and processes.

There will be no unwrapped sweets out in the open – there will be off the shelf options of everything available, but anyone who would like a specific order of cut fudge etc, should preorder by calling the shop on 01224 611600.

Wowzie, which features not only traditional and UK confectionery but items from the US, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and other countries, prides itself on being the place to find that hard-to-get item.

“And if we don’t have it, we’ll try our best to get it for you,” Louise vowed.

They also do bespoke hampers and boxes, including corporate boxes for events. Wowzie has sweets suitable for all dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten-free.

The opening hours of the shop will be slightly altered to allow the Wowzie team to do daily deep cleans. The new opening hours will be noon to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Find out more at the Wowzie website, or pop in from noon on Monday.