SPONSORED: Aberdeen’s DaVinci Restorante: Bringing a taste of Italy to Scotland

In the city centre of Aberdeen, in amongst the hustle and bustle of everyday town life, you’ll find DaVinci Restorante Italiano. As you may have guessed from the name, this restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine and is owned and operated by Elena, a Florentine turned Aberdonian, who moved to Scotland three years ago.

After running a bed and breakfast for many years in Italy, and seeking a change of scenery, Elena quickly fell in love with Scotland’s greenery and the friendly nature of its people.

From the offset, DaVinci has been recognised by diners as an impeccable dining establishment, both for its friendly Italian staff and its unbeatable cuisine. Each dish is as authentic as you would find on the streets of Rome, and many recipes used by the chefs have been passed down through generations. It is not surprising, therefore, that the restaurant was the winner of the Good Food Award of 2020 for its exceptional level of food quality and value.

Elena explained: “We serve a Ragu which is actually the recipe of my grandmother, who lived in Emilia Romagna. Many of the chefs use family recipes for our dishes and we pride ourselves on our true Italian cooking. Our Tiramisu is second to none – we have been told it is the best in Scotland!”

Elena sources as much of her produce as possible from local establishments and is determined to support other small businesses in the current climate: “So many of us have suffered as a result of Covid-19 and it is important we come together wherever possible to come out the other side of it fighting.”

DaVinci was forced to close its doors over five months ago when the country was locked down. After a long wait, it reopened on 15 July before shutting again when Aberdeen was put under further restrictions.

Now open again, and ready for an impressive comeback, DaVinci has many safety procedures in place to protect its customers and make them feel as comfortable as possible. Their capacity has halved, surfaces and chairs are disinfected every hour, track and trace is in place as well as social distancing and face coverings.

After successfully taking part in the Government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” campaign, Elena now has multiple offers available on Itison, including a meal for two for £25, which entitles both diners to a starter, main course and a shot of delicious Italian Limoncello.

Loved by locals and visitors alike, this restaurant truly represents the best of Scotland and Italy. Combining the highest quality ingredients with a love and passion for bringing people together over delicious food, it is not just a place to eat, it is a true Italian culinary experience situated on the street of a small Scottish city.

_____________________________________________________________________

To book a table, visit the DaVinci Restorante Italiano website or call Elena on 07384603499.