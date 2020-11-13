SPONSORED: Aberdeen’s Bon Accord has everything you need to update your skincare routine

What does the winter season call for? A new skincare regime, that’s what.

During the colder and windier months, your skin can lose its healthy-looking glow and become dehydrated.

But fear not, for there are a number of ways to ensure your complexion appears smooth and soft throughout the season. Not only that, but your skin will also be protected from the harsh weather conditions, as well.

If you’re on the lookout for recommended products and brands, then you’re sure to uncover everything you could want, and more, at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord.

Housing an abundance of stores carrying high-quality beauty brands – including Laura Mercier, Space NK and The Body Shop – be prepared to look and feel your absolute best.

Boots | Laura Mercier Hand Crème – Fresh Fig (50g), £16

The Body Shop | Hemp Hand Protector (30ml), £5

Morning Ritual

Starting your day off with a miniature pamper session may be exactly what you need in these unprecedented times.

What are the best products to use to achieve this, you may ask? Well, The Body Shop’s Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask will do the trick perfectly.

Absorbing excess dirt and impurities, the purifying charcoal face mask is the real deal for skin that needs some intense TLC.

While it isn’t recommended to apply face masks on a daily basis, opt for Pixi Glow Tonic from Pixi Beauty on those days off.

The award-winning, invigorating toner deeply cleanses and gently exfoliates all skin types in one lovely step.

The Body Shop | Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask (15ml), £6

Boots and M&S | Pixi Glow Tonic (250ml), £18

Make-up Preparation

Heading out and about? Socially distanced, of course. Well, Laura Mercier’s nourishing oils are perfect for those of you that plan on applying make-up before your outing.

Rich in Kukui and Macadamia Seed Oils, the oils rejuvenate the complexion while supporting healthy-looking skin.

They are available in John Lewis, alongside Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense Hydrating Cream, which will keep your skin both soft and hydrated throughout the day.

John Lewis | Laura Mercier Nourishing Rose Oil (30ml), £56

John Lewis | Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense Nourishing Cream (50g), £24

Night-time Skincare

Ahead of carrying out your evening skincare regime, it’s crucial to remove your make-up. To do this, reach out for the bareMinerals Mini Skin-Comforting Duo – available at Boots.

The cleanser gently removes makeup, impurities and excess oil without stripping skin, while the lightweight daily moisturiser reduces the look of redness and sensitivity, while providing instant hydration.

Once this stage is complete, opt for NUXE Organic Ultimate Night Recovery Oil, from M&S. The certified organic face oil works overnight to repair the skin.

Alternatively, try out Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, a luxurious cream that delivers transformative results to visibly minimise lines and wrinkles and smooth skin’s texture.

Boots | bareMinerals Mini Skin-Comforting Duo, £22

M&S | NUXE Organic Ultimate Night Recovery Oil, £37

John Lewis | Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream (50ml), £65

Discover more at Bon Accord in Aberdeen or pay a visit to its website for more information.