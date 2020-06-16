SPONSORED: Aberdeen’s Albyn School adapts to maintain safe learning environment

Albyn School is a co-educational day and boarding school partnered with the Total French School for pupils aged 2-18 in the west-end of Aberdeen.

“Like all schools, we have had to adjust to the challenges Covid-19 has brought with it. This global pandemic has created a completely new way of educating our children,” says David Starbuck, Acting Head at Albyn School.

“At Albyn, we have made the appropriate changes to make sure that our pupils continue to receive the best education possible in the safest learning environment, including the children of key workers who are still in the school.”

Through its extensive Albyn@Home online learning programme, pupils are able to access their schoolwork remotely through Microsoft Teams. Here, they can also join classes, interact with peers and teachers and receive additional support if needed.

“The fantastic teachers have been brilliant at keeping spirits high with great communication and by setting interesting educational tasks that have taken the pupils outside to explore, experiment, discover and be creative with resources! We have seen great innovative work from our pupils and we are really proud of how well they have embraced the online learning programme,” says Nathan Davies, Head of the Lower School.

A focus on health and wellbeing

Albyn School believes it’s important that pupils feel motivated with their studies, but that it is also crucial they feel safe and supported.

The school follows the most updated advice and guidance from the Government, the Scottish Council of Independent Schools and the Boarding School’s Association. It will continue to do so to ensure the safety of pupils, staff and parents.

With the developing advice, Albyn will be keeping its community updated over the summer in preparation of re-opening in August.

The health and wellbeing of pupils and staff is important, and the entire school has been brilliant at acknowledging this.

The pupils and staff recently took part in a Wellbeing Day, featuring lighter activities and meditation to provide a break for everyone.

The PE and Games department have been sharing useful podcasts, interviews and information links to encourage the school community to look after themselves and others, with information on where to go for support if needed.

In addition to this, they have encouraged pupils to stay fit and healthy through different sporting activities. PE challenges, a pupils VS staff Normandy challenge in place of its annual trip to France, Virtual Sports Awards and even a Virtual Sports Day have all taken place recently, with whole families getting involved!

Meanwhile, virtual performances from the Albyn Lockdown Choir and Orchestra, Musician of the Year and recitals, have kept the Albyn community thoroughly entertained.

“It’s been wonderful to see not only our pupils but also staff, parents, grandparents and former pupils take part in some of these performances. We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support for these, especially the Lower School rendition of ‘We Can’t Walk 500 Miles’ which appeared on BBC Breakfast and was even shared by The Proclaimers!” says Shirley Magill, Music Teacher.

Looking to the future

In the school, Mr Earnshaw, Head of Design and Technology, has been busy using the school’s 3D printer and laser cutter to create 90 PPE masks and over 100 face shields for locations such as the Fairview Care Home and Renaissance Care in Aberdeen. He is now making masks and face shields for the re-opening of the school.

The school is appreciative of all the hard work the NHS do so they were happy to help in some way, and will continue to do so for as long as they’re needed.

As the end of term approaches, Albyn School will be holding its annual Closing Ceremonies virtually.

A little different from the usual location of the Beach Ballroom, but by no means less special, there will be some amazing guest speakers to celebrate with. Scottish competitive swimmer and Aberdeen local, Hannah Miley and Ally LLwelyn, a Strategist at the NASA Johnson Space Centre will be joining!

“Community has always been one of Albyn’s strengths and the past three months have really shown this. We want to say a huge thank you to our pupils, parents, staff, governors and former pupils. We are so proud of the whole Albyn community for coming together at such a difficult time,” says David.

Albyn School will be open five days a week for all pupils from the middle of August. If you are interested in finding out more, a Virtual Tour Experience is in the works.

To find out more, register online here or email admissions@albynschool.co.uk.