SPONSORED: Aberdeen watchmaker launches new shop and bespoke watch service

Adams Watch Specialist may have just opened its doors on November 16th, but director Nick Adams has over a decade of experience in watch repairs.

Nick built up his impressive repertoire of skills and repairs expertise at In-Time in Debenhams, where he worked for nine years.

“The shop is something I have had in mind since I began repairing watches.

“Our workshop is fitted with every piece of equipment I’ve used before plus a few new ones that really set us apart with the range of services we can offer on site,” says Nick.

Located at 122a Union Street, Adams Watch Specialist offer professional watch repairs and high quality same day servicing, as well as the completely one-of-a-kind opportunity to create your very own bespoke watch with the guidance of their expert team of watchmakers.

Quality repairs

Adams Watch Specialist have every aspect of watch repair and maintenance covered, from battery replacements to straps and link adjustments, servicing and restorations handled with both precision and care. You can trust that your watch will be returned in tick-tock condition.

Their expert team of watchmakers aim to turn repairs around on site within the hour and can complete most repairs and servicing in-house without having to send watches away for weeks by the manufacturers, as is typically the norm.

Adams Watch Specialist can do so for less than the manufacturers’ charge whilst still ensuring the same high standard of repair and service for your timepiece.

Nick opened the shop along with David Bisset who together with Nick has built a strong reputation of excellence among watch enthusiasts and jewellers of Aberdeen.

David also began working for In-Time in Debenhams in Aberdeen and joined Nick to continue their six year-long partnership.

“With years of experience behind us as well as quality training and some fantastic new state of the art tools and equipment we are prepared to solve all your watch repair and service needs,” says Nick.

Bespoke watches

As well as helping you look after your current timepieces, Adams Watch Specialist also offer a bespoke watch service.

“Our bespoke watchmaking service will allow clients to build their own watch with the help of our on-site watchmakers,” says Nick.

“As part of this truly one-of-a-kind service, clients will be able to customise the dial with a photograph, a pattern or colour of choice, or design something completely unique to the individual.”

The bespoke watches have certainly been a labour of love for Nick, who has been working on perfecting their internal design for five years: “Every part has been carefully selected so they run flawlessly, look fantastic and can be easily repaired. They have been designed so they can keep going eternally.”

As personalised pieces designed to last the ages, a bespoke watch from Adams Watch Specialist makes for an ideal birthday, wedding or Christmas present (although that’s not to say that you couldn’t treat yourself to one too!).

Whether you’re looking for a quick and simple repair, a full service or you’d like to create your very own bespoke watch, chat to the expert team at Adams Watch Specialist.

The store is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Find out more about Adams Watch Specialist online here or by following the new shop on Facebook.