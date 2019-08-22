SPONSORED: Aberdeen lash and nail salon wins national and multiple awards

Hubun may have only been open one year but it’s already won eight awards, including a national award for Best Lash Bar.

Manager Mimi has worked in the beauty industry for nine years, and put all her passion and knowledge into her new salon. Now, her team’s hard work has been rewarded with a total of eight wins at The British Hair & Beauty Awards 2019.

Hubun claimed the following awards this year:

Best Lash Bar Award (Gold and National winner)

Beauty Salon of the Year (Gold)

Excellence in Customer Service (Gold)

Top Rated Salon of the Year (Silver)

Best New Business (Bronze)

Beauty Therapist of the Year – Nahid (Bronze)

Make-up Artist of the Year – Nahid (Bronze)

“I was really excited, honestly I didn’t think I would get it,” says Mimi, whose husband encouraged her to enter in the first place. “I didn’t realise at first that I was a national winner, so obviously I was chuffed with that. I would like to thank my parents and all of my clients who’ve supported me from the start.”

The awards reflect the high standards of customer service provided by the Hubun team, and it’s clear that Mimi’s passion is one of the driving forces behind their award-winning approach.

“I actually enjoy my job, whatever I do, I love it and don’t get tired. It’s my passion, I love to do it and try to give my best,” says Mimi.

In fact, the salon’s name, Hubun, is the Arabic word for ‘love’ – a name chosen by Mimi’s daughter.

Treatments on offer

Located in Aberdeen city centre, the friendly team at Hubun offer a range of services including makeup artistry, facials, pedicures and manicures (nexgen, gel or acrylic extensions). Eyebrow threading and tinting is also available, as are HD and Henna HD brows.

As Lash Bar of the Year, you can also book in for expert eyelash extensions, tinting and perming, with a full set of semi-permanent lashes currently costing £48.

You can see examples of Hubun’s nails and lashes on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The salon is bright and modern, with a relaxed vibe perfect for enjoying a beauty treatment or two. It’s open 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturdays.

Make an appointment at the award-winning Hubun by calling 01224 379993, or find out more on the Hubun website.