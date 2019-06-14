SPONSORED: Aberdeen hair salon Komao celebrates five star award

Aberdeen salon Komao Hair Design has been awarded five stars from the Good Salon Guide, in recognition of their outstanding service and standards.

It’s only been open for three years, but already Komao Hair Design’s talented team of colourists and hair stylists have won award nods. In the past year, they’ve been shortlisted as finalists in the Aberdeen Business Awards and the British Hair and Beauty Awards (winners of which will be announced at the end of June).

Earlier this year, following an assessment of their salon, team and services, Komao was awarded the highest rating of five stars from the industry-renowned Good Salon Guide.

“It’s really great for the salon, for our team and for the clients,” says salon owner Faye. “We found out March time, and had a party to celebrate.”

It’s an exciting time for the salon in Bucksburn, which continues to go from strength to strength. “In three years, our salon has grown to a team of two – just me and my sister originally – to a team of 6, with a beautician as well,” says Faye. “We’re actually looking to extend the salon, we’re growing at such a rate.”

They’ve also recently launched a new website, which offers full details of their services and prices. To celebrate, they’re offering a £10 Komao Hair Design voucher to everyone who signs up via their site.

Cut and colour experts

You can use your voucher to treat yourself to a new haircut or colour (check out Komao’s Instagram to see some of the more adventurous colour options on offer). The salon’s team are experts in both, regularly attending training and constantly keeping up with the latest trends.

If you’ve got a big night out coming up, or if you just fancy a spot of pampering, you could treat yourself to a blowout. Their speciality blowdrys include The City Sleeker, for adding some shine to your locks, and The Cosmopolitan, which gives tousled movement.

Komao Hair Design also offers unique and cost-effective packages. One such package is the Super Woman, which includes 2 Colours, 2 Cuts and 2 Blow Drys, amongst other treatments, all for just £159.

There’s also the Students and Teens Package and the Redesign Package, which is perfect if you’re looking for a new you for summer and need some advice. You’ll have a consultation with a colour expert and the colour and cut will be specifically designed for you.

As well as cuts and colours, Komao Hair Design are also experts in wedding hair, extensions, gents and children hairdressing. Check out their services or book online now.

Sign up via Komao Hair Design’s website for your £10 voucher, available to spend in the five-star salon how you wish.