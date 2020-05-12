SPONSORED: Aberdeen gift shop owner talks bouncing back post-lockdown

For well over 50 years, locals have been able to shop for presents on Chapel Street, Aberdeen – first at the renowned Nova and then, since August 2017, at No.18 Gifts and Cards.

For Angela Buchan, owner of No.18, the street has also been the backdrop for a successful 15-year-plus career.

“I’m from Aberdeen, I’ve lived here my whole life – I studied Design at Gray School of Art, graduating 2001,” says Angela.

“I went straight to work in Nova part time whilst I was still designing and exhibiting. Nova was a very well-known, family-run independent gift store that was in Aberdeen for around 50 years.

“I became the buyer and worked there until they closed in 2017, until the owner retired.”

At this point, Angela looked into opening her own shop and took on the lease for No.18, which had long been the card shop part of Nova.

“When I decided to open my shop I did look all over Aberdeen to make sure I was making the right decision, but I knew that street and building and it felt like home,” she explains.

Whilst retaining some suppliers and many loyal Nova customers, as well as two Nova staff members, Angela also had fun building on her knowledge and diversifying as she developed No.18.

“I’ve always looked at what sold. At Nova I was working for someone so I didn’t have total free rein on buying, but with it being my own shop I could make final decisions myself,” explains Angela.

“And using my art and design background, I could do lots of fabulous displays and merchandising.

“My passion is design, and searching for and keeping up to speed with latest trends. It was fashion accessories I specialised in at art school, so I love buying jewellery, clothing and fashion accessories.

“It’s amazing what you can fit into a small shop if you keep you stock tight and keep it sharp, you can fit a lot in – I’ve utilised the space to the maximum.”

Because of No.18’s location in the original Nova building, many people assumed it was purely a card shop when Angela first opened doors – but whilst the premises are intimate, it’s an Aladdin’s cave of gifts, homeware accessories and fashion.

Over the three years of being open, Angela has enjoyed introducing old and new customers to the range she’s built up with care.

Sadly, like many other independent businesses in Aberdeen, coronavirus has had a big impact on No.18.

“I’m not an online shop, I’m an independent retail outlet offering great customer service – at the beginning of March, sales were declining as people started to self-isolate. A lot of my business is from people who have a wander and a coffee and lunch in the area. That all stopped in March and then obviously, we had to close in the third week of March,” says Angela.

“Since then I’ve furloughed all staff and I’m just trying to sit tight, hope for the best and be ready for when I can open.

“It’s going to be a challenging time. I’m probably more nervous about re-opening than I was first opening the shop.

“I’m hoping customers are able to come out and shop, but I do plan on operating a call and collect service, so that customers can email me or phone the shop to place orders.

“I will do my best for my business, staff and customers as I love my shop. But I’ll be following the government guidelines.”

Hopefully customers will be able to treat themselves or loved ones once lockdown is relaxed, and they’ll turn to local independent shops like No.18 to do so.

After all, people still have birthdays and people are still having babies, as Angela points out.

She’s also anticipating a demand for homeware items when she re-opens; she’s had friends already eyeing up LSA Glassware to make their dinner table or weekend tipple feel that bit more special as they spend more time at home.

There are also scented candles on offer, as well as a popular range of pictures, canvases and other homeware accessories – ideal if you’ve been redecorating and need a few special finishing touches.

In the meantime, local customers can support No.18 by keeping an eye out on the Facebook page for updates on opening times.

As for future plans, Angela hopes that she’ll be able to open up, with social distancing measures in place and to different opening hours, in the next month or so.

And, as a big thank you to NHS staff, she also plans to offer them a 20% discount for this year.

Follow No.18 on Facebook for announcements on opening dates and times from Angela.