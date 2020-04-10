SPONSORED: Aberdeen barber inspires with these male grooming tips

Whether it’s now or further into the lockdown, cutting your hair will most likely cross your mind.

Although you might be tempted to give it a go, hairstylists and barbers don’t actually recommend trying it yourself, however there are ways to tidy up your hair and make you feel happier with it, according to Andy Dawson, co-director of Menspire in Aberdeen. Here are some of Andy’s tips:

Grow it out

Use this time to grow it out, experiment with new styles and allow there to be more options for when we welcome you back into the salon.

Use a trimmer

A new-found freshness can easily be discovered by using a trimmer to clean up the hairs that grow on the neck, under the hairline. Start behind the ear and visually follow the hairline down towards the back. Simply trim the neck hairs under the growth of the hairline.

Reveal the hairline

For mid to longer length hair, use a comb or brush to push the hair away from it’s natural fall to reveal the hairline.

Beard tidy

If you’re looking to tidy up your beard, tilt your head back slightly, look in a mirror, and trim your beard to create a line where the centre is 2 fingers width above the Adam’s apple.

*These tips from Menspire should keep you ticking over. The salon, at St Andrew Street, Aberdeen would love to see your results so send a picture of your efforts via Instagram to: @andydawson_