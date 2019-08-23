SPONSORED: Aberdeen bar offers eat-in or takeaway Mexican street food

From tacos to burritos and churros, Pacos Tacos on Market Street serves up all your favourite Mexican dishes.

Situated in The Gas Lamp bar, the restaurant has now been open for a couple of years.

The owner decided to launch Pacos Tacos to offer something different to Aberdeen, and it’s proved a hit thanks to its delicious mix of popular Mexican dishes.

You’ll find all of your favourites like chilli, burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas, enchiladas and nachos.

Pacos Tacos have also put their own twist on other dishes like their Mexican mac-n-cheese and chips, and the fajita spiced chicken fillets or fajita burger.

There’s also desserts (like churros), a great range of sides (from Mexican rice to fries and onions) and veggie options including veg chilli and five bean burritos – there’s something to suit all tastes!

Head in to Pacos Tacos to enjoy a few drinks, great food and soak up the atmosphere, or have a night in and settle down with a takeaway.

Give Pacos Tacos a call or place your order online through their website (you can also go through JustEat and Deliveroo). Then either collect it yourself or arrange home delivery if you live within a five mile radius of the Market Street restaurant.

Completely in love with Pacos Tacos food? They also cater to events.

Whether you’re throwing a birthday party or other celebration, you could order in your favourite Pacos Tacos dishes. Talk to their team to find out more about their catering options.

Pacos Tacos is open Monday and Tuesday 4pm to midnight, Wednesday and Thursday midday to midnight, and Friday to Sunday midday to 3am.

Browse the menu and order online through the Pacos Tacos website, or call 01224 588773 for more information.