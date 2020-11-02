SPONSORED: Aberdeen Art Fair responds to pandemic with virtual event

An important event in the Aberdeen art scene’s calendar has moved online in the wake of Covid-19.

With venues across the country closed for the foreseeable future, the 10th Aberdeen Art Fair, scheduled for the recently refurbished Music Hall, will now take place in 2021.

However, the event’s regular art galleries and artists have been busy creating stunning

new works that is available to view and purchase on the new Virtual Aberdeen Art Fair, in association with TAQA, which is now live, running until Wednesday 30th December.

Organiser Gerry Muldoon, of GM Events, explained: “This has been an extraordinary year and while we are sorry that we are unable to bring you the Music Hall event, we look forward to art lovers across the country – and beyond – being taken on adventure from the comfort of their own home.

“There are over 500 works to be enjoyed, priced from £50 to over £20,000.

“The VAAF will run until the end of the year and is very easy to navigate with original art, sculpture, prints, photography and more to choose from with a superb selection of

household name creatives, award winners, local, celebrity and emerging artists.

“And, for the first time, we will be featuring works from France, Germany and Holland in addition to exhibitors local to Aberdeen and from other parts of Scotland and the UK.

“The VAAF website will take no commission and customers will be purchasing directly from the gallery or artist. It’s also worth asking about Own Art, the Government-backed interest free finance initiative.”

One of the exhibitors is Aberdeen Artists Society.

A spokesperson commented: “Aberdeen Artists Society is an artists-led organisation that has existed for over 150 years. Its aim is to support and benefit the creative community in Aberdeen and beyond, whether contemporary or traditional.

“The Art Fair is an important exhibition platform, offering the opportunity for us to share artworks with a wide audience every year and particularly valuable at this time, through the virtual event.”

The virtual event will also have a charitable element, raising awareness and inviting donations for TAQA’s nominated charity, Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs.

Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs provide financial assistance to children who have a cancer diagnosis and are being treated at the Children’s hospitals in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow by funding day activities, short breaks and gifts.

Their mission is to ‘keep children smiling through their toughest battles’.

Find out more and browse the art at the Aberdeen Arts Fair website.