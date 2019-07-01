SPONSORED: 6 of the best coffee shops in Aberdeen

Still on the hunt for your ideal coffee spot in Aberdeen? The place you’ll turn to time and time again because you know it won’t let you down?

Luckily the city is full of great coffee shops, serving delicious cakes and bites-to-eat alongside some amazing coffee.

Here are 6 of the best coffee shops to check out this summer…

Opened in August 2017 on Belmont Street, Jojo’s are proud to have gained TripAdvisor certificates of excellence for the past 3 years.

Right in the heart of the city, Jojo’s serve sandwiches, paninis, bagels and baked potatoes with a large selection of fillings, salads and a daily soup. There are gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options. All food and drink is available as takeaway.

When enjoying your coffee (or tea, or hot chocolate!), don’t miss Jojo’s cakes, tray bakes, fresh scones and cupcakes all baked in-house.

Or how about trying their fondue, Belgian waffles or a signature milkshake, made and served with Mackie’s ice cream. Prosecco or gin afternoon teas are a speciality.

Open seven days with a children’s menu, plus two private rooms can be booked to cater for up to 40 covers. Quote JOJO10 this July to receive a 10% discount!

Find out more about Jojo’s Cafe online, remember to quote JOJO10 for your discount.

Visit the newly refurbished Bev’s Bistro this summer for a cosy, welcoming atmosphere with quality food and coffee. Located in the heart of Holburn St, owner Bev opened the bistro five years ago with a passion to provide Aberdeen with locally sourced food made the old fashioned way – from scratch with no additives or preservatives.

“Our coffee is supplied by Caffe Society, who produce award winning beans with a medium taste profile and satisfying flavour”, explains Bev. “Our regulars often comment on how they really can taste the difference!”

When you’re enjoying your coffee, you won’t be able to resist one of Bev’s cakes, all made in her workshop in Fettercairn. Gluten wheat free cakes and biscuits are made by her colleague Alan in the café bistro.

Sit in and watch the world go by, or grab a takeaway if you’re in a rush.

The bistro is also open on Friday and Saturday evenings, offering a delicious new menu every month and a “Bring Your Own Bottle” policy. Bookings for private events are also available.

Find out more about Bev’s Bistro on Facebook.

Looking for something different? Try a coffee on a traditional doubledecker bus!

The Highlander Bus Cafe is a doubledecker bus that has been renovated into a stationary cafe, serving a wide range of great coffee, traditional favourites but also unique dishes, with owner Ramona offering all day cooked breakfasts.

What better way to enjoy the beach view on a sunny or rainy day. Ramona prides herself on sourcing local produce, all freshly cooked to order.

Of course, being on the top deck means you get unrivalled views of the beach itself! Do not be surprised if on a sunny day you spot dolphins from the upper deck.

The bus also offers free of charge toys for kids to enjoy on the beach in a bid to reduce the plastic left on the beach.

Located on the Beach Esplanade diagonally across the road from Burger King, the cafe is open Tuesday-Friday 09:00-16:00, Saturday and Sunday 09:00-18:00.

Find out more about The Highlander Cafe on Facebook.

The Tasty Thistle provides yet another great reason to visit Aberdeen’s West End.

A hidden gem on Thistle Street, get away from the rush of the city centre and relax with a coffee and one of their signature sandwiches, baked potatoes, paninis or bagels.

Owners Nicholas and Sarah, along with their friendly team, will make you feel at home with their great service. With coffees starting at just £2 you will also receive great value! Takeaway service is also available.

Furthermore, after lunch from 2pm onwards, The Tasty Thistle currently offers a piece of cake and hot drink for just £4.

Find out more about The Tasty Thistle on Facebook.

At Red Robin Records Vinyl cafe, browse their vinyl racks for some brand new LP’s or take a load off and enjoy an amazing coffee.

The coffee serves and supplies Easy E’s Coffee Beans, which are freshly roasted single origin from around the world.

You’ll find a coffee and cake deal for £3, or a coffee and lunch deal for £5 all day Tuesday to Saturday.

Find out more about Red Robin Records Vinyl Cafe on Facebook.

Cafe Ahoy recently opened on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard, based at the former Cafe Coast site.

The dog-friendly venue offers brunch, lunch and afternoon tea to hungry customers.

Owner Martin McAuley – who also owns The Pier on the Beach Promenade, Corner Tree Cafe, Forest Cafe in Midmar and Bridge House Cafe in Ballater – has been excited about the great reception Cafe Ahoy has already received.

He added: “There’s an awesome outside terrace area here too, so we’re going to get that all decked up as well for the summer.”

Cafe Ahoy also provides a selection of homemade scones, cakes and a kid’s menu.

As well as enjoying the cool boat vibe and surroundings, Cafe Ahoy offers 2 private dining rooms – perfect for baby showers and birthday parties! The location is also perfect for conferences, with facilities for up to 40 people.

Find out more about Cafe Ahoy on their website.