SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – WeeToo!

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

WeeToo!

WeToo is a parent-driven organisation based in Aberdeen City and covering the north-east of Scotland, empowering families of children with disabilities.

Originally named “Me Too!”, the charity was founded in the summer of 2015 by a local parent, frustrated with the fragmentation of information in Aberdeen City and Shire when looking for activities for her disabled son.

The idea was to produce a free, quarterly “What’s On” guide for her community.

We Too! also offers peer support through “We Too! & You”, a monthly children’s club “We Too! Club” and a school holiday programme.

We Too! also delivers bespoke ASN training to organisations as well as a six week parent course, “So my child’s autistic – what’s next?” and a six week sibling course, “So my sibling is autistic – so what?”

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Trinity Centre

The Trinity Centre supports WeeToo as the organisation provides a vital service to the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The centre provides free promotional space and decorate a unit for Elf School and they also provide all materials for the activities to ensure that a 100% of the admission costs go direct to the charity.

Centre staff also assist with pre-promotion of the events via social media to ensure that the events are successful and benefit the charity.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be supporting charities that benefit Aberdeen and the Shire, moreso this year as a vast amount of charities have suffered tremendously.”