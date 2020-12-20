SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – RNLI Stonehaven

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

RNLI Stonehaven

The RNLI is a charity founded upon and driven by the values of selflessness, courage, dependability and trustworthiness, with volunteers at its heart. Values shared by generations of supporters who have powered their lifesaving work through kindness and generosity for almost 200 years.

Volunteers make up 95% of the organisation – ordinary people doing extraordinary things – supported by expert staff, all working together to help communities at home and abroad save lives.

The RNLI’s lifeboat station at Stonehaven has been open since 2014, although the tradition of lifesaving goes back as far as 1854. There have previously been both RNLI and independent lifeboats operating from the town.

You can support the RNLI this Christmas by making a donation here.

