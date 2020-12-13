SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Maggie’s

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Maggie’s

Maggie’s Aberdeen is here for anyone with cancer and their family and friends, whatever kind of cancer, and whatever stage they’re at.

All of the support is free and no appointment or referral is needed.

There’s also no time limit on support, they are here for as long as they needed.

Maggie’s isn’t part of the NHS – it’s an independent charity – but their centres are beside major cancer hospitals across the UK and the charity has excellent relationships with partner hospitals.

Many of the Maggie’s staff are NHS-trained and all Cancer Support Specialists have expert knowledge about cancer and treatment.

The centres also have psychologists and benefits advisors who are available for anyone with cancer and those close to them. They also work with experts who provide exercise groups, yoga, nutrition advice and much more.

