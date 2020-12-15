SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Forget-Me-Not Club

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Forget-Me-Not Club

Founded in 1999 the Forget-Me-Not Club provides invaluable support to those living with and caring for people with dementia. With a dedicated and highly qualified team of staff and volunteers, we run a host of activities in Banchory and upper Deeside.

The charity’s prime function to support people with Dementia, their carers and family.

The purpose-designed resource centre, Bennett House in Banchory, is open Monday to Friday with sessions offering a variety of activities.

They have open coffee mornings every Saturday, 10am till 12noon, where you can pop in to enjoy a coffee and freshly made scones and pancakes while finding out how the Forget-Me-Not Club can help you.

They have also set up a branch of their charity named Active Forget Me Not. This allows many younger and physically fit people living with dementia an opportunity to continue taking part in sports and active pursuits that they love.

As well as providing activities for people with dementia, Forget-Me-Not also advises and educates carers on the complexities of the disease. Providing information and knowledge of things that can be done to help, from coping strategies to financial and other resources available, allowing clients to stay in their own homes for longer.

To help the Forget-Me-Not Club continue to operate, you can donate at www.justgiving.com/forgetmenotclub.

