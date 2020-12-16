SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Charlie House

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Charlie House

Charlie House was established to help make life better for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, and to support their parents, brothers and sisters, and all those who love them.

Theystarted in 2011 and, through the generosity of others, we have been able to develop and grow our projects to support these wonderful children. With continued support we hope to be there when families need us most.

The charity was founded by local mum, Tracy Johnstone. Tracy and her husband Craig live in Aberdeen and in 2008 were expecting twins to join older son Ellis. But an infection caused Tracy to go into labour prematurely and the twins were delivered at 24 weeks. The family unfortunately only had one day with their daughter Eva, she was too sick and passed away the day following the twins’ birth.

Louis, however, battled on through many operations and procedures and spent the majority of his first year in hospital, it was an extremely stressful time juggling family life with hospital life, trying to have quality time with Ellis and make sure that Louis was cared for too.

As Louis developed, it became apparent that he would have severe disabilities and multiple complex needs, he would need 24 hour care, seven days a week and potentially would not live to adulthood. The family tried everywhere locally to get support but there was none; Louis was too complex for most of the local support networks. Eventually, the Johnstone family had to travel over 100 miles to the nearest support facility.

Tracy and Craig couldn’t understand why there was no support facility or network in the north-east and set out determined to make a difference by starting their own charity. Tracy got together with other families in the same position and started meeting regularly to develop the ideas for the charity.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Duncan and Todd

As Scotland’s leading group of independent Opticians, Duncan and Todd has a 40-year history of providing quality local eye care to the communities we serve. With a reputation for friendly service and a selection of frames to suit everyone, we’re now also a provider of expert hearing care.

Founded in the north-east, Duncan and Todd Opticians and Hearing Care take pride in being a local optician throughout the North East.

That’s why we’re proud to support Charlie House – an Aberdeen-based charity whose wonderful work makes life better for children and families across many of those same communities.