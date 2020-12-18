SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Cash for Kids

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Cash for Kids

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK.

Their mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs. They believe that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

Cash for Kids works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

Collectively Cash for Kids raised over £20.9 million in 2019, supporting more than 1 million children.

But 2020 has changed everything. As families unexpectedly face poverty, more and more children could be waking up on Christmas Day without anything under the tree.

That’s why their Mission Christmas appeal is more needed than ever. You can donate here. Unwrapped gifts can also be dropped into branches of Bensons For Beds, Wickes and some B&M stores.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

SWES

SWES supports Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal as the funding is going towards children in the north-east, highlighting it is important to support local good causes.

SWES buys a selection of gifts and drop them off normally every year – this year they are just donating money on the basis that there are limited drop offs.

SWES hopes that the the charity will be able to use the additional money to buy gifts for the age brackets they are lacking for.