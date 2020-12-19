SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – British Heart Foundation

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation funds over £100 million of research each year into all heart and circulatory diseases and the things that cause them. Heart diseases. Stroke. Vascular dementia. Diabetes. They’re all connected, and they’re all under the BHF’s microscope.

Research has given us machines that can restart hearts, the ability to fix arteries in tiny babies, the power to give someone a heart they weren’t born with, and so much more.

But heart and circulatory diseases still kill 1 in 4 people in the UK, they cause heartbreak on every street. And that’s why the British Heart Foundation’s work is as urgent and vital as ever.

The research is the promise to protect the people we love. Our parents. Our brothers. Our sisters. Our grandparents. Our closest friends.

Research is who the BHF is. The promise of future preventions, treatments and cures.

People’s donations have got them this far. Every breakthrough they’ve made has been funded by people like you.

You can donate to the British Heart Foundation to help them with their life-saving work here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Murison Cars Rosehill

Murison Cars Rosehill established in Aberdeen since 1972.

They are a family run business offering a wide range of approved cars at competitive prices so if you are looking for your next car in the Aberdeen area then browse then stock list for great deals.