SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Befriend a Child

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Befriend a Child

Befriend a Child’s motto is ‘turn a frown upside down’. They support school-aged children across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

They are the only dedicated befriending and mentoring service for children in the north-east. A recent report by Deloitte identified 8,000 local children in scope for support and for every £1 the charity receives they deliver over £6 of benefits to the children and families involved.

Befriend a Child believes that every child deserves a happy childhood and is given the best chance in life to succeed.

They match them with a trained volunteer who supports them and helps them develop resilience, self-confidence, self-esteem and to experience more of what life has to offer. Over time, this has a transformational effect.

Befriend a Child recruits caring adults who act as role models for school-aged children who face some kind of disadvantage. Befrienders meet their child twice a month, for a few hours to talk, share and have fun. They aim to develop trust and introduce their child to new experiences, so they can explore what life has to offer and become more confident around their peers.

To make a donation to our cause this Christmas, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/befriendachild.

Thank you so much for your support!

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Thistle Windows

This Christmas is set to be a difficult time of the year for the local children supported by Befriend a Child, many of whom face difficult life circumstances which can prevent them from experiencing the Christmas traditions that we take for granted.

Befriend a Child want to ensure these children still have a magical Christmas including receiving Christmas gifts to open and adventures to look forward to in 2021.

Our team is very happy to be supporting Befriend a Child’s Giving Tree campaign this year – if you visit our showroom this December, please take one of the tags from our Giving Tree and find out how you can help a local child in need!

Visit the Thistle Windows website here.