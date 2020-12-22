SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Alzheimer Scotland

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Alzheimer Scotland

For most of us Christmas is a time of celebration and we look forward to coming together and making special memories with our loved ones. But with darker nights, colder weather and the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the festive period can also be challenging and isolating for many of the 90,000 people in Scotland living with dementia.

The impact of coronavirus on our dementia community this year has been devastating. With its physical doors shut, Alzheimer Scotland‘s dedicated teams across Scotland have adapted and reimagined the charity’s services, accelerating its digital innovations to give people much needed stability and support.

More than ever, it’s vital that people feel connected, informed and part of a community as we continue to face this crisis together. Which is why Alzheimer Scotland is building the UK’s first Virtual Dementia Resource Centre. This exciting digital innovation will help the charity reach people who need its support when its staff can’t be there in person.

The charity urgently needs your help to build the Virtual Resource Centre. Spark some festive joy and donate to Alzheimer Scotland to help it be there for the families across Scotland when they need it most.

To buy a Virtual Brick for Alzheimer Scotland’s Virtual Resource Centre, click here.

Or to give a one-off £10 gift in support of Alzheimer Scotland this Christmas, text ALZSCOT to 70085. Texts cost £10 plus one standard rate message.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Brodies LLP

The impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia is deeply felt by colleagues, clients and the communities in which we live and work, so this year, Brodies chose Alzheimer Scotland as its charity partner for 2020-2023.

So far, it has raised over £15,000 through various fundraising activities, including a memory miles challenge during which colleagues and their families across Scotland clocked up as many miles as possible over a week. Brodies LLP staff have also participated in virtual Dementia Friends sessions, to help broaden their understanding of the condition.

Brodies looks forward to supporting Alzheimer Scotland and further developing its partnership in 2021.

For more information about our partnership with Alzheimer Scotland, visit the website here.