SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – AberNecessities

AberNecessities

AberNecessities

AberNecessities provides disadvantaged families with the essential and basic necessities that no child should go without.

From maternity bundles for mother and baby to nappies, formula milk, clothing, toys and equipment for children aged 0-18 years, AberNecessities recognises the importance of meeting the basic needs of a child in order to give them the best start possible.

They work closely with a body of professionals across the NHS, education system and social workers to support children living in poverty in our local community. Since launching in March 2019 they have helped over 4,000 children and families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

For many children Christmas is the most magical time of year. Sadly, for many, this magic doesn’t exist and so AberNecessities wants to add a little extra sparkle and provide them with a Christmas Eve Box filled with winter warmers and festive treats.

The appeal aims to provide children with Christmas Eve boxes that will include new, warm pyjamas, cosy slipper socks, treats for Rudolph and Santa, Christmas bubble bath, a festive activity, storybook, hot chocolate and mug, a selection box and the magical feeling of the festive season.

They have set up a dedicated Just Giving page and anyone looking to support this initiative to make a monetary donation, which will provide AberNecessities with the funds to purchase the items needed for the boxes.

You can donate here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Bob & Lulu

Children’s boutique Bob & Lulu got involved with AberNecessities as Danii (the charity’s founder) is a customer and told them about the charity that she had just formed.

Danii then told them a story about a young child who, due to tragic family circumstances, was unable to attend school as they didnt have any shoes that fitted them.

This story broke the team’s hearts and they immediately gifted a pair of shoes for this child. Danii came back a few days later and to pass on the thanks from the family’s social care worker, who when presented with the new pair of shoes, burst into tears as the child had NEVER owned a pair of shoes that hadn’t been handed down.

As parents we all strive to provide the best we can for our children and Bob & Lulu is passionate about helping AberNecessities be able to help children who need it most.