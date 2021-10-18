Soundfestival to return to Aberdeen with world premieres and climate change gigs

Soundfestival will return to Aberdeen with world premieres, environmentally-themed performances and gigs focusing on double bass.

Taking place from October 19 to 24, the festival will open with the world premiere of Laura Bowler’s Distance – which was co-commissioned by the festival – and close with the first live UK performance of Tansy Davies’ Grand Mutation for violin, horn and piano.

Soundfestival 2021 will present 25 concerts as well as a wide-ranging programme of participatory events, in-conversations, and exhibitions and a dedicated Double Bass Day.

Putting focus on ‘endangered instruments’

Completing sound’s five-year “endangered instruments” programme, this year’s festival focuses on double bass with acclaimed performer Florentin Ginot joining the festival as an artist in residence.

He will give a solo recital on Thursday October 21 (The Lemon Tree, 6pm) and he will be joined by soprano Juliet Fraser for a concert on Friday October 22. A new sound commission from Pascale Criton will also be performed for the first time.

Other concerts featuring the double bass include original music from some of the best rhythm section players in Scotland including double bass player Andrew Robb on Thursday October 21 (The Blue Lamp, 8pm) and Red Note’s concert on Friday October 22 (Queen’s Cross Church, 6pm).

In addition, Aberdeen double bass players are invited to play music together under the expert guidance of Florentin Ginot on Sunday October 24 – the event’s Double Bass Day.

Festival director Fiona Robertson said: “Florentin has performed with some of the world’s leading contemporary music ensembles including Ensemble Intercontemporain and Ensemble Musikfabrik, and is known for the energy and excitement he brings to performance of new music.”

Soundfestival will explore climate emergency

As the world prepares for COP26, the festival programme will also explore the climate emergency through specially commissioned works and environmentally-themed performances as well as a commitment from performers not to use air travel to come to the festival.

1.5 Degrees – a new work for piano quartet and audio-visuals created to raise awareness of the alarming rate of global warming will be performed on Thursday October 21 (The Big Sky Studio, Music Hall, 3pm).

Fiona added: “With COP 26 putting the climate crisis to the fore we have commissioned and programmed pieces that explore the challenge that the world faces. We are particularly excited by our co-commission from Laura Bowler, Distance, with which we open Soundfestival 2021.

“Directly addressing climate change, it will be performed in Aberdeen by soprano, Juliet Fraser, with a live-streamed ensemble in the US. We’ll also be working to raise awareness of how much we throw away as a society in Matthew Herbert’s More More More performed using amplified rubbish collected by young people.”

You can see the festival’s full programme here.

Supporting emerging artists

Other innovations for the 2021 festival include spotlight concerts – 30-minute performances giving a platform to emerging and local composers. Building on the success of digital events in 2020, a number of the performances will be streamed as well as being performed to live audiences.

Fiona said: “Sound has always had a commitment to supporting and nurturing new and local talent from initiatives such as Go Compose to our commissions from young composers such as Rylan Gleave, Ben Lunn, Aileen Sweeney and Joe Stollery.

“While we are delighted to be back with live performances, we are also aware that Covid is still continuing to impact on live events and we’ll be putting measures in place to ensure the safety of both audience members and performers.”

Click here for more information and to book tickets.

